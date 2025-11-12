Trump Writes Israeli President, Seeks Pardon For Netanyahu

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has received a letter from President Donald Trump urging him to grant pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is standing trial for corruption.

Herzog’s office confirmed receipt of the letter on Wednesday, saying Trump appealed for leniency toward his long-time ally, describing the ongoing case as politically motivated.

“While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli justice system and its procedures, I believe that this ‘case’ against Bibi, who has stood with me for many years, including in the fight against Israel’s tough adversary, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution,” Trump wrote in the letter released by Herzog’s office.

The Israeli presidency noted that any individual seeking a pardon must formally apply through established legal channels.

Trump had also publicly called for Netanyahu’s pardon during his October visit to Israel, when he addressed the Israeli parliament (the Knesset) in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu, indicted in 2019 on three separate corruption cases, is accused of receiving gifts worth about 700,000 shekels ($211,832) from businessmen. He has denied all allegations and maintains his innocence.

Though the Israeli presidency is largely ceremonial, Herzog holds the constitutional power to grant pardons in exceptional cases.

However, Netanyahu’s trial, which began in 2020, remains ongoing, and no conviction has been reached.

The prime minister has repeatedly described the charges as a “left-wing witch-hunt” aimed at removing him from power.