Trump’s Threat Could Deepen Nigeria’s Crisis, Says Retired Military Officer

A retired Nigerian military officer, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), has cautioned that the recent move by the United States to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over alleged religious freedom violations could inflame tensions, embolden extremist groups, and undermine the country’s sovereignty if not handled carefully.

Speaking at the Africa Regional Security Conference, Award and Expo 2025 held at the University of Lagos on Saturday, Col. Usman described the U.S. decision and the accompanying threat by former President Donald Trump to use military force to “protect Christians” as a dangerous misreading of Nigeria’s complex security landscape.

He said that Nigeria’s security challenges including terrorism, banditry, and farmer–herder clashes are driven by resource competition, organized crime, and climate pressures, not by government-backed religious persecution.

“When extremists or bandits strike, they do not ask their victims’ religion. Nigerians of all faiths both Muslim, Christian, and traditional worshippers suffer equally”

Col. Usman warned that portraying Nigeria’s conflicts as a religious war plays directly into the hands of extremist groups seeking to divide the nation along sectarian lines.

He emphasized that Nigeria remains a constitutional democracy where freedom of religion is protected, adding that Christians and Muslims serve together in every branch of government and the military.

He explained that Nigeria’s problem is not religious intolerance but a lack of adequate resources to combat non-state actors who exploit poverty, adding that designating the country as a CPC or threatening military action would only worsen the situation rather than save lives.

He argued that foreign military intervention, without Nigeria’s consent, would constitute “a grave violation of international law and an unacceptable affront to our sovereignty,” insisting that Nigeria’s Armed Forces are fully capable of protecting all citizens, regardless of faith.

Instead of threats or sanctions, he urged Washington to pursue genuine partnership through intelligence sharing, military training, and economic support aimed at tackling the root causes of insecurity.

“The United States should therefore pursue partnership, not punishment, if Washington truly values peace and religious freedom, it must listen to Nigerians not speak for them. The path to security lies in cooperation, not coercion; in respect, nor rhetoric”

“Nigeria needs partners, not patrons, dialogue, not designation,” emphasizing that sustainable peace will come only through mutual respect and collaboration between nations.