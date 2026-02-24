Trust, Not Clicks, Is Media’s New Currency — Simon Kolawole

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In an era where page views no longer guarantee financial stability for media organisations, industry expert has stressed the need for journalists and media houses to prioritise trust, credibility, and business acumen in order to survive and thrive.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at the THE WHISTLER Annual Retreat 2026, themed “Reimagining The Whistler: Innovation, Integrity and Impact”, Chief Executive Officer of TheCable, Mr. Simon Kolawole, noted that while journalists excel at writing, they often neglect the business side of the media.

“We don’t look at the business side of things,” Kolawole said.

“We only look at our beautiful words that we write, the prose, and the exclusive stories. But the business side of it, we think, is not our business.”

Kolawole highlighted a long-standing challenge: journalists provide information that the public uses to generate wealth, yet many journalists themselves struggle financially.

He recounted advice from a mentor, who observed that while readers use the information to make money, journalists continue to lament poor salaries.

The keynote address focused on “Reinventing the Media Business in a Post-Click Economy” — a model in which online traffic and page views are monetised through advertising platforms such as Google Ads.

Kolawole noted that while the model initially promised lucrative returns, especially in dollar-denominated revenue, the reality was far more challenging.

The rise of clickbait and sensationalism, Kolawole added, has been a response to declining returns from page views. Yet he warned that such practices, while temporarily effective, erode credibility and long-term trust.

According to the media expert, trust and professionalism are at the core of audience loyalty. Accuracy, fairness, and accountability form the foundation of credibility, while respect, not fear builds lasting relationships with readers.

Kolawole also emphasised the importance of niche expertise and building community around specific strengths.

Diversifying revenue beyond clicks was another key recommendation. Media houses can explore events, conferences, roundtables, branded content, studio rentals, and strategic partnerships.

Reader-based revenue models, including memberships or voluntary contributions, could also gain traction if readers trust the organisation’s mission and work.

“Why do you need loyal readers? You need loyal readers because those are the people that have come to size you up and have come to believe in what you are doing and have come to trust you. And when you have that loyalty, it becomes something that you can monetize in a different way, not through clicks,” he said.

In his addreaa of welcome, the Chief Operating Officer of THE WHISTLER, Mr Christian Chukwu said the event brought together seasoned journalists, mentors, and industry leaders to reflect on the evolving media landscape.

Chukwu described the annual gathering as “a deliberate way to begin our working year” and an opportunity to align the newsroom’s vision for the future.

Also speaking, the General Manager of THE WHISTLER, Mr Young Ozogwu, underscored the importance of engagement and honest conversation, encouraging participants to explore new storytelling methods, deepen audience connections, and embrace reforms that strengthen journalism.