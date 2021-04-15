TStv Gets Competence, Quality Certifications From ISO

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has issued three certifications to Nigeria’s indigenous pay-television operator, TStv.

The company announced its attainment of ISO9001:2013, ISO27001:2013 and ISO45001:2018 on Thursday, having successfully fulfilled all the requirements for Quality Management, Information Security Management and Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems.

TStv’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Demola Olarewaju, disclosed this in a press statement sent to THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

According to Olarewaju, the certifications were issued in acknowledgment of TStv’s, “outstanding facilities and qualitative services.”

He said, “This certification ranks the quality of TStv operations in the top tier of the world’s best across industries and guarantees users of its services, high value and satisfaction. The scope of activities covered by the certificates include Pay TV services, Network Operations Centre, Call Center Solutions, Teleport Services, Satellite Services, Video Entertainment, Television and Radio Services, Content Aggregation and others.”

Olarewaju said the company remained committed to delivering quality service to subscribers across Nigeria and the globe.