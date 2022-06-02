Tunisia President Sacks 57 Judges For Corruption

President of Tunisia, Kais Saied, has sacked about 57 judges after accusing the judiciary of financial corruption.

Saied’s profile fell before a number of stakeholders in the country after he suspended the country’s constitution.

On May 30, 2022, President Saied received at Carthage Palace, Mrs. Laila Jaffal, Minister of Justice, and Mr. Tawfiq Sharaf El Din, Minister of Interior, intimating them about the alleged public service defiance by the judges.

“During this meeting, they discussed the functioning of the public service of justice, as well as the general security situation in the country.

“The President of the Republic stressed that no one is above the law and that no one can justify his money, his job or his kinship to evade punishment.

“The head of state also stressed that everyone is equal before the law, and that the country can only be purified when laws are applied in palaces of justice far from any influence,” the Tunisia presidency website alleged in a statement.

Aljazeera reported on Thursday that in a national broadcast, President Kais Saied claimed that he had to dismiss the judges having “given opportunity after opportunity and warning after warning to the judiciary to purify itself.”