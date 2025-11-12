Tunji-Ojo Pledges Review Of Private Security Companies Act

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has assured Nigerians that the Private Security Companies Act of 1986 will soon be reviewed to align with contemporary security realities and global best practices.

Tunji-Ojo made the pledge during the 5th Private Security Industry Summit and 9th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), held in Abuja on Wednesday.

In his keynote address, the Minister stressed the critical role of private security companies in complementing national security efforts, particularly through credible intelligence gathering.

“We are at a time in Nigeria where private security companies are key to what we want to achieve. We don’t just need you for security, but also for gathering credible and factual intelligence,” he said.

The Minister reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to building a private security sector that is internationally competitive, professionally managed, and staffed with competent, well-trained personnel.

Highlighting the economic importance of the industry, Tunji-Ojo revealed that the sector currently employs over one million Nigerians, positioning it as a vital contributor to both national security and employment generation.

He emphasised that a more structured and coordinated private security framework would significantly enhance the country’s overall security terrain.

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, described the summit as a timely and strategic platform for advancing the private security industry.

He reaffirmed the NSCDC’s readiness to collaborate with ALPSPN in strengthening security coordination across the nation.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President of ALPSPN, Dr. Chris Adigwu, said the summit was designed to identify existing gaps and chart a course for a more cohesive and resilient private security architecture that complements national objectives.