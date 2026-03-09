Türkiye Deploys F-16s, Air Defence Systems To Northern Cyprus

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Türkiye has deployed six F-16 fighter jets and air defence systems to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed on Monday. Officials described the move as a security measure amid rising tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ministry said the deployment aims to protect Turkish interests and maintain stability on the island, and added that additional measures could be taken if necessary, depending on developments in the region.

The deployment comes against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions, including ongoing disputes over maritime boundaries, energy exploration rights, and military posturing by neighbouring states. Analysts say the move underscores Ankara’s commitment to safeguarding Northern Cyprus, which is only recognised by Türkiye internationally.

While no immediate confrontations have been reported, the presence of fighter jets and air defence systems has drawn attention from regional security observers, who warn that further military escalations could impact diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean.