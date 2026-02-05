Türkiye Pledges To Support Nigeria After Kwara Terrorist Attack

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Turkish government on Thursday pledged to support Nigeria in its fight against terrorism.

Türkiye’s pledge is contained in a statement posted by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official X handle, following Tuesday’s terrorist attacks on Kwara’s Worro and Nuku communities.

No fewer than 170 residents were massacred by the suspected Boko Haram terrorists for allegedly refusing to accept the group’s strange extremist doctrine.

The Turkish government expressed its sadness over the killings, condemned the attacks, and extended its condolences to Nigeria and the families of those who lost their lives in the attacks.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the terrorist attack that took place in Nigeria’s Kwara state.

Advertisement

“We strongly condemn this heinous attack and extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Nigeria.

“Türkiye will continue to support Nigeria in its fight against terrorism,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved the immediate deployment of an army battalion to prosecute counter-offensives in the area.