Twelve Tunisian Players, Coach Contract Covid-19, To Miss Sunday’s Clash With Nigeria

The chances of Tunisia to progress to the next round of the African Cup of Nations appear slim as twelve of the team players including the coach, will miss the round of 16 clash against Nigeria.

The football body of Tunisia disclosed this on Saturday which is a day before the round of 16 game with the Group stage favourites, Nigeria.

Tunisia Football tweeted on their official handle, “Update: The absentees against Nigeria at the moment.

“Nine of the players contracted Covid, while five staff members tested positive for the virus.

“12 players: Abdi Squared, Wahbi Khazri, Bronn, chaalali, Ben Romdhane, maalul, Ben Hmida, Dahmen, Tuzghar, jebali, Mathlouthi , Ben Mustapha and 5 staff members (including the coach).”

So far, no case of Covid have been recorded in the Super Eagles camp.

Nigeria finished top of Group D with 9 points and six goals.

Tunisia qualified for the round of 16 after finishing as one of the four best losers in the group stage.

The last time both team met was at the AFCON 2019 in Egypt where Nigeria beat them 1-0 in the third place match.