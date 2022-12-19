Twitter: 10m Users Vote In Support Of Elon Musk’s Resignation As CEO

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has been asked to step down from the executive position after spending less than two months at the helm of the company.

Advertisement

Musk posted a poll via his Twitter handle early on Monday morning asking his followers to vote on whether or not he should step down as the company’s CEO.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” he tweeted.

The poll has now ended, after garnering more than 17 million votes with 57%, over 10 million, of the respondents voting Yes, against 43% who voted No.

After putting up the poll, prior to its end, Musk said that he didn’t have a problem finding a CEO for Twitter but rather finding one who can keep the platform alive.

Advertisement

“The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” he tweeted.

Going by the results of the poll, the onus is now on Musk to find that CEO who he believes can keep the platform alive, as he already assured his followers that he would abide by the results of the poll.

Ever since Musk’s takeover of the platform, he has effected many changes which have been met with mixed reactions.

THE WHISTLER reported that the platform announced that it will no longer allow its users to promote rival social media platforms on the app.

The affected rival platforms are: Facebook, Instagram, Truth Social, Mastodon, Tribel, Nostr and Post.

Advertisement

The policy will also affect third-party social media link aggregators such as linktr.ee and ink.bio, which are especially popular among social media influencers.

Recently, Musk disabled the Twitter space feature from the app after getting into a spat with the host of one of the Spaces he joined. However, the company declared that Space was disabled because of a system fault.

The feature has been restored and Musk tweeted on Sunday, assuring users that major policy changes will be enforced democratically going forward.

“Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,” he tweeted.