Twitter: Elon Musk Relaunches Verification Service, Offers Amnesty To Suspended Accounts

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has announced that its verification and subscription service, Twitter Blue, will tentatively launch next Friday.

Advertisement

This comes after Musk announced earlier this week that the service was suspended until there was a high chance of stopping impersonation on the microblogging platform.

Musk announced this in a tweet while responding to a verified Twitter user who complained that he was unable to pay the $8 fee for the service.

“Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week.

Advertisement

“Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary,” he responded.

Before that, he announced that Twitter would provide a “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week after posting a poll asking his followers if they believed that accounts that had been suspended for violating certain Twitter rules should be reinstated on the platform.

The poll generated more than 3.16 million responses of which 72.4% voted in favour of him bringing the accounts back.

“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week,” he responded.

Last week, Musk reinstated some previously suspended accounts including those of ex U.S President, Donald Trump, comedian Kathy Griffin, and the satirical website, Babylon Bee.