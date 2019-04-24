Twitter Goes Wild After Chris Ngige Said Doctors Free To Leave Nigeria

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Chris Ngige has come under severe attack for saying medical doctors are free to leave Nigeria as the country has enough practitioners.
“I’m Not Worried, We Have Surplus (Doctors), if we have a surplus, we export. I was taught Biology and Chemistry by Indian teachers in my secondary school days,”Ngige said during an interview on Channels TV.
“They are surplus in their country. We have a surplus in the medical profession in our country. I can tell you this. It is my area, we have excess. We have enough, more than enough, quote me.”
Nigerians have taken to the social media to reprimand the minister over the statement. See a few reactions gathered by THE WHISTLER below: