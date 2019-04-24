Twitter Goes Wild After Chris Ngige Said Doctors Free To Leave Nigeria

Advertisement

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Chris Ngige has come under severe attack for saying medical doctors are free to leave Nigeria as the country has enough practitioners.

“I’m Not Worried, We Have Surplus (Doctors), if we have a surplus, we export. I was taught Biology and Chemistry by Indian teachers in my secondary school days,”Ngige said during an interview on Channels TV.

“They are surplus in their country. We have a surplus in the medical profession in our country. I can tell you this. It is my area, we have excess. We have enough, more than enough, quote me.”

Nigerians have taken to the social media to reprimand the minister over the statement. See a few reactions gathered by THE WHISTLER below:

Let's forgive Chris Ngige. It's not his fault. He's too short to see tomorrow. — Men's Corner (@ChallengingKona) April 24, 2019

I just concluded that this man Ngige takes adulterated weed. Nobody can convince me otherwise. What??? A nation should be comfortable with brain drain? Where's your brain Sir ? — Odenigbo II 👑 (@DJay_illfingaz) April 24, 2019

Chris Ngige is still a minister?

he hasn't had an impact in the past four years.



And today he has the guts to come out saying doctors can leave cos Nigeria has enough of them. cos I bet he doesn't know the value of having good hands in the nation. — GRANDPA 👴🏾 (@moyoursalau) April 24, 2019

I tried to imagine the conversations between Chris Ngige and Isaac Adewole on training of medical doctors in Nigeria and my head started aching me. — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) April 24, 2019

Trying to defend this government at all cost have now made many hibernate their brains and say rubbish. Look at how Ngige is embarrassing himself and his family on national TV 🤦🤦.



Being a Buharist truly reduces your IQ 🤦. — Land Investment Guru (@realHopeProsper) April 24, 2019

I have been racking my head to find out what happened to the crop of learned supposed role models we have in this country. Osinbajo, Festus Keyamo, Ngige, Ohaneze Ndigbo etc. Is it just greed? Is it plain wickedness? Or an underlying flaw in their generational — Nwakibie (@francs008) April 24, 2019

@MBuhari Nigerians will continue to call on you if you fail to appoint minds that can deal with issues rather than trivialize them. Chris Ngige and many other ministers have been in limbo in their offices respectively and that's why your government suffers for it. — Agbale Jnr (@SIRDESSTA) April 24, 2019

CHRIS NGIGE: I’m worried Nigeria have surplus Doctors, in-fact they are free to leave to ease where.



ME: why won’t he ask our able doctors to leave their fathers land when already APC and Buhari knows they’re incapable to build health facilities.



APC is a disaster period😭 — Its_me_Tracy❤️💋💄 (@Tracy_On_You) April 24, 2019

How many of those doctors are employed? Even with the decrease in number of available doctors, how many hospitals pay reasonable salary….. Abeg everyone should leave the country for Isaac and Ngige…..im sure their statistics is based on the farmers they recruited — Austrailian 🇦🇺 Cassius (@akuzuonu) April 24, 2019

Chris Ngige is actually helping the economy in the long run.



Think about it, how many of these politicians treat themselves in Nigeria?



When they go abroad the same Nigerian doctors will get paid to treat them and the money will be sent back to Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/wta6YBcCiO — Bidex🇳🇬 (@El_Tiger29111PR) April 24, 2019

I think some of these ministers enjoy their names being mentioned in the media. Maybe that way, it looks like they are working. Because honestly, I can't understand what Chris Ngige is talking about. — MeggaCoolFM 📻 (@TheBlaKKGenius) April 24, 2019

When will Ngige stop his theatrics?Obviously the oath which was administered on him in the shrine in the evil forest by Mba is still potent.This has lingered for years&it's toll on this medical doctor turned politician is big. 21days deliverance,when he leaves govt by fire&thunda — Pastor Amen (@pastor_amen) April 24, 2019

This APC membership be like hypnotism – brilliant minds saying bullshit all to defend the party's anyhowness and so as Dr Chris Ngige done — Israel Oladipupo O. (@LadiSpeaks) April 24, 2019

This man has no sense…in a country where millions of citizen died of just headache,even if the govt can't provide what it takes to manager our health sectors the Idea shouldn't be from a so called nuisance called ngige — Adewuyi opeyemi (@Adewuyiopeyem15) April 24, 2019

Minister of Health says Medical Doctors after going through training for 6/7 years can turn to farming or tailoring.



Minister of Labour and Productivity says they can leave the country, because we have a surplus of Doctors.



These are very dangerous and retrogressive views. — Dr. Dípò Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) April 24, 2019

This is trouble oo. Serious one. How can Chris Ngige make such statements.



So this is truly what the government think about our doctors moving to other countries to practice.



Shame!



If you talk now someone will start telling you about CLEAN money & rice mills. — Ebosie Emmanuel (@emmanuel_ebosie) April 24, 2019

How a once high performing governor became a public nuisance continues to beats me. Is the APC as a party wires one to become a moron? Ngige is a shock in point. — Galileo (@FAGalileo) April 24, 2019

My problem with the present government is that whilst in another country there would be an emergency situation room with brainstorming ideas on how to stop improve dwindling healthcare delivery by avoiding brain drain of doctors and other medical personnel, ngige is a shame — EzeBoulhassane Jennifer (@ezeboulhassane) April 24, 2019

Ngige also spoke like a Fulani man who is in power but does not understand the dynamics of economic growth,developement and nation building,and doesn't care whether the economy is in shambles as long as he and his are living well. — Enebechi leo (@Iamprosperous1) April 24, 2019

There are about 70,000 registered Doctors in Nigeria. More than 35,000 of them are not practicing in Nigeria.They have left the country. This is from the minister of health himself.



We have an emergency situation in our hands and the utterances of Chris Ngige is an embarrassment — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) April 24, 2019

Ngige is not a doctor…I mean not a medical doctor. He can say all sorts of rubbish just to continue to be a minister. — shestaydee (@shestaydee1) April 24, 2019