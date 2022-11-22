Twitter: Musk ‘Indefinitely’ Suspends Verification, Subscription Service Relaunch

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Twitter owner and CEO, Elon Musk, has announced that the platform will be suspending the relaunch of its verification checkmark and subscription service indefinitely.

In a tweet, he said, “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals.”

The checkmark, which was previously used to verify accounts belonging to politicians, journalists, celebrities or public figures, was recently made available in a subscription option to anyone willing to pay.

Musk introduced the $8 subscription option as a way to generate revenue for the company as it began losing advertisers in droves after Musk’s acquisition.

The suspension comes after the service was previously paused after fake accounts received the verification check mark and were using it to perpetuate mischief and misinformation on the platform.

Meanwhile, Musk also shared that Twitter had gained 1.6 million daily active users in the past week, which he said was another all-time high.

“This will improve a lot as Twitter becomes fast to use outside of North America, Western Europe & Japan”, he tweeted.

THE WHISTLER reported when Musk informed staff that he could not rule out bankruptcy if Twitter failed to boost subscription revenue as Twitter was struggling to stay afloat in a crippling economic situation.

Advertisers such as popular food chain, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and American automobile manufacturer, General Motors, suspended their Twitter ads after Musk’s takeover.

Numerous employees have also resigned from the company including, most recently, Twitter’s French Head of Operations, Damien Viel.

Over 110 Twitter employees across at least four continents had announced their decision to leave in public Twitter posts. Over 500 also put up farewell messages on Twitter’s internal chat tool.