Twitter: Musk Subpoenas Jack Dorsey In Legal Battle To Terminate Deal

Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, has subpoenaed Twitter co-founder, Jack Dorsey, in his legal tussle to terminate the deal $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.

According to a court filing, Musk is seeking documents and communications from Dorsey about the initial agreement to sell the company to Musk as well as documents about spam accounts on the platform, reports Reuters.

Dorsey, who cofounded Twitter with Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams in March 2006, resigned as CEO of the platform in November 2021 and left the board in May this year.

The subpoena seeks documents and communications about Twitter’s use of mDAU, a measure of active users on its platform. Musk alleged the company planned to defraud him by hiding the number fake accounts in its regulatory filings, which the Telsa boss said he used to value the company.

The Tesla CEO also wants documents and communications regarding alternative measures of active users that the company has considered and information about the use of mDAU in executive pay and annual targets.

As of Monday, Twitter shares were trading at $42.89.

In April, THE WHISTLER reported how Musk and Twitter’s leadership reached a deal to sell the platform to him at the price of $54.20 per share, however, in July, he sought to terminate the deal on the grounds that the company did not provide him with adequate information on the number of fake/spam accounts on the platform.

Following the termination, Twitter kicked against it, insisting the sale must go on and since then, both parties have been involved in a legal tussle with Twitter filing a lawsuit against Musk which is set to go to trial for five days, starting October 17.

Musk has also filed a countersuit against Twitter, but the content of the suit is not available to the public yet.