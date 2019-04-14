Social Media

Twitter Reacts As Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Down Globally

By Tayo Olu

The three social media platforms controlled by Facebook Inc. -Instagram, WhatsApp ­and Facebook (including Facebook Messenger) – have been down globally since Sunday morning.

A site that monitors downtime of websites, Downdetector.com, indicates that Facebook and other social networks it controls were down since 6:30 a.m in many parts of the world.

The social media giant is said to have blamed the outage on a “server configuration change”. It is however uncertain how long it would take for the company to resolve the issue.

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 for a reported $2 billion and WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion.

The company currently boasts more than 1.52 billion daily active users on Facebook alone.

#FacebookDown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown are currently trending on Twitter globally, as users took to the micro-blogging platform to air their frustration.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

