Twitter Reacts As Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Down Globally

The three social media platforms controlled by Facebook Inc. -Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook (including Facebook Messenger) – have been down globally since Sunday morning.
A site that monitors downtime of websites, Downdetector.com, indicates that Facebook and other social networks it controls were down since 6:30 a.m in many parts of the world.
The social media giant is said to have blamed the outage on a “server configuration change”. It is however uncertain how long it would take for the company to resolve the issue.
Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 for a reported $2 billion and WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion.
The company currently boasts more than 1.52 billion daily active users on Facebook alone.
#FacebookDown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown are currently trending on Twitter globally, as users took to the micro-blogging platform to air their frustration.