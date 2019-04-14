Twitter Reacts As Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Down Globally

Advertisement

The three social media platforms controlled by Facebook Inc. -Instagram, WhatsApp ­and Facebook (including Facebook Messenger) – have been down globally since Sunday morning.

A site that monitors downtime of websites, Downdetector.com, indicates that Facebook and other social networks it controls were down since 6:30 a.m in many parts of the world.

The social media giant is said to have blamed the outage on a “server configuration change”. It is however uncertain how long it would take for the company to resolve the issue.

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 for a reported $2 billion and WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion.

The company currently boasts more than 1.52 billion daily active users on Facebook alone.

#FacebookDown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown are currently trending on Twitter globally, as users took to the micro-blogging platform to air their frustration.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

World is coming to a end. Facebook and Instagram are down😥 We all might have to interact in person with people 😱😱🤯🤯🤬😷 #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/Jyk1SSkXWW — Joel Ferguson (@JoelFer55502603) April 14, 2019

Here we go again. Facebook and Instagram are down and now everyone will rush to Twitter to complain about it 😂 — 𝙹𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚗 (@jamiestrachan10) April 14, 2019

When Facebook and Instagram are shutdown

Me: pic.twitter.com/0ECCQDOn2K — qin (@QGatchalian) April 14, 2019

Life is quiet for the past two hours when Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram went down. So install la telegram.. Kahkah #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/lJ5dmEIMC4 — pokka (@a_no_ny_mous__) April 14, 2019

Retweet if you are here to check if WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram is down or not xD



PS : All the three services are down worldwide#WhatsAppDown — Hassan Siddiqui (@OfficiumHassan) April 14, 2019

When Whatsapp, facebook and Instagram are down and I'm like pic.twitter.com/mIPv7hdpe4 — Harharharfiz (@hafiz_zhrdn) April 14, 2019

when Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp are down , There is high rate of 🍑🍆😂😩😩

Please fix it as soon as possible!! — Senator Tutu🍼🇿🇼⚡ (@ProsperDube596) April 14, 2019

Thought my phone was broken, but only just found out that facebook/instagram and Whatsapp have been down



So relieved my phone is fine and I don't have to get a new one 😅 — Abbie Evans (@BoneseasonofG) April 14, 2019

Network outage: Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp down for many users across the world. Facebook blamed the outage on a “server configuration change.”

Note : In future Please take downtime in night with proper CRF Mr. Mark Zuckerberg. — Sadiq Taqvi (@SadiqTaqvi1) April 14, 2019