Two Abia Assembly YPP Lawmakers Defect To Labour Party

The member representing Osisioma Ngwa North State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Nwogu Iheanacho, has announced his defection to the ruling Labour Party from the Young People’s Party (YPP).

In his defection letter read at the floor of the house by the speaker, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, Hon. Iheanacho explained that he was expelled by his party for anti-party activities.

Hon. Nwogu, in his letter, informed the house of his defection to the Labour Party with effect from May 14, 2024.

Similarly, Hon. Fyne Ahuama Onyekachi, representing Osisioma Ngwa South State Constituency, also notified the house of his defection from the Young Progressive Party (YPP) to the Labour Party (LP) to support the good works of Dr. Alex Otti.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the two lawmakers had been expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities. Onyekachi was accused of making utterances deemed supportive of the Abia State Government led by Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party.

When allowed to respond to the allegations, Onyekachi’s defence was deemed unsatisfactory by the YPP executives in his Amator 8 Ward.

According to a source at the YPP National Secretariat, Onyekachi was also accused of remaining unrepentant in his support for Otti’s administration.

On those grounds, the YPP ward executives resolved to expel Onyekachi in a letter endorsed by the YPP chairman in his Amator Ward 8, John Okpomechila, and the secretary, Akwarandu Ogumuo.

The lawmakers’ expulsion was also endorsed by the party executives at the local government and national levels.