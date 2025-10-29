Two Arraigned For Stealing N5m Building Materials

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned two men, Joseph Mikah and Monday Obadiah, before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing building materials valued at N5m.

The defendants are standing trial before Magistrate Lateef Layeni on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Simon Uche, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on different occasions between September and October at the Ilashe Sea Beach area of Lagos.

He alleged that the defendants stole building materials belonging to the complainant, Mr John Adesanya.

According to him, the stolen items included 10 aluminium window frames, 48 lanterns, 11 pieces of zinc and one bundle of 25mm cable wire.

Other items stolen were two cushions, one bag of charcoal, two curtains, and some plumbing materials, all valued at N5 million.

He said that following a thorough police investigation, the defendants were arrested and charged.

The offences contravene the provisions of Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 19 for mention.