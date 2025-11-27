Two Arrested As Officer Dies In Akure Clash

The Ondo State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the death of a police officer stabbed during a confrontation with two men in the Arakale area of Akure, the state capital.

Preliminary findings show that the officer engaged in an argument with two individuals—identified as Shina Jacob, 25, and Felix Olalekan, 32 on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

The disagreement escalated into a violent encounter, during which one of the suspects allegedly stabbed him, leading to his death despite urgent medical intervention.

The command spokesperson, Mr. Olayinka Ayanlade, explained that investigators quickly initiated a response and apprehended the two suspects connected to the attack.

He said, “The command confirms that an incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday involving a police officer performing lawful duty in the area.

“An altercation ensued between the officer and some recalcitrant individuals, during which the officer was tragically stabbed.

“This unfortunate event triggered an immediate and coordinated police response.

“Acting swiftly, the Commissioner of Police deployed a team of operatives to the scene, resulting in the arrest of two suspects directly connected to the incident.

“The injured officer was rescued and rushed to the hospital; however, despite all efforts, he sadly passed away while receiving treatment.

“The follow-up operation conducted last night forms part of the command’s sustained and strategic efforts to rid the state of violent criminal elements and prevent further breaches of public safety.”

Ayanlade added that investigators will conclude the case file before the suspects are charged to court.

He also stressed that the command remains committed to law enforcement standards and public safety.

He reiterated that officers must avoid human rights violations but warned that the police would respond firmly to anyone who attacks personnel on lawful duty.

The tragic incident occurred just days after a separate case in which a 19-year-old mentally unstable individual reportedly killed an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State.