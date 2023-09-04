Two Arrested While Robbing Victims At Onitsha Bridge

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two suspects, aged between 20 and 22, have been arrested at the Head Bridge, Onitsha, in Anambra State while dispossessing unsuspecting citizens of their valuables.

They were arrested by operatives of the state police command attached to Harbour Division last week, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said on Monday.

It was gathered that the police team, which was on a surveillance patrol on the Second Niger Bridge to prevent vandals from stealing expansion joints, were alerted to activities of the gang near the Obosi end of the bridge.

Ikenga wrote, “The covert police team monitored the gang and swooped in on them, arresting two of the gangsters while others fled. When searched, two daggers and five sim cards removed from previously stolen phones were recovered from the suspects. One of the suspects hails from Enugu State and the other from Ebonyi State.”

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, while commending the team for its vigilance and courage, directed that owners of the recovered sim cards be located with a view to assembling evidence for successful prosecution of the arrested suspects.