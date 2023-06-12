Two Brothers Arrested For Possession Of Firearms In Enugu

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two brothers were arrested along Enugu-Onitsha highway for allegedly being in possession of eleven live cartridges and a black coloured criminal hood.

The suspects, identified as Jacob Gabriel, 26, and Gideon Gabriel, 24, both of Kogi State, were arrested on 08/06/2023 at about 1100hrs by police operatives of No. 3 PMF, Enugu, while on a routine stop-and-search duty. The arrest was effected at Ugwuoba, Oji River LGA of Enugu State while they were in a commercial bus en route to Enugu.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the state police public relations officer, confirmed the arrest on Monday. According to him, “After a thorough search conducted on the vehicle and its occupants, eleven live cartridges and a black-coloured criminal hood were recovered from the suspects.

“They were consequently arrested while further discreet investigation is ongoing. The suspects shall be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani, while commending the operatives for the success, charged them and others to remain focused and on top of their games. He also solicited continued citizens’ support through the provision of credible information and intelligence.