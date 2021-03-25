Two Brothers To Die By Hanging In Ondo For Robbing At Gunpoint

An Ondo State High Court has sentenced two brothers to death for dispossesing residents of Ondo town in Ondo State of their phones with guns.

The convicted persons: Issac Sunday and Isaac Lucky, were sentenced to death by hanging alongside one Ovie Nana Friday for the same offence.

The three convicted persons were said to have conspired to rob the residents of the community of their mobile phones, cash and other valuables, using guns and other dangerous weapons.

The two siblings and the third member of the gang were arrested by security agents and charged to court in 2014.

The trio was arraigned before the court on charges bothering on conspiracy and serial robberies.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution led by Chief Legal Officer in the Ondo State Ministry of Justice, Mr Olusegun Akeredolu, called four witnesses and tendered confessional statements of the defendants which were admitted by the court.

The defendants represented by their counsel, Mr Samson Iluyemi, gave evidence for themselves but tendered no exhibit.

Delivering judgement in the case on Thursday, Justice Yemi Fasanmi, held that the prosecution counsel had proven its case beyond all reasonable doubts and sentenced the defendants to death by hanging.