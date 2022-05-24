Two Burnt In Anambra Road Mishap

Two male adults were Tuesday burnt beyond recognition when an unregistered Mack truck laden with PMS and an Urban shuttle bus with no registration number collided along Onitsha-Awka expressway in Anambra State. The accident occurred at about 10:00hrs.

The tanker driver was on speed, lost control, and rammed into the shuttle from behind, an eyewitness said, adding that the truck exploded, crashed and both vehicles caught fire.

Our correspondent gathered that the accident involved five male adults, with three of them unhurt.

Margaret B. Onabe, acting sector public education officer, Federal Road Safety Commission, Anambra State Command, said the fire had been put out by the operatives of the corps.

fire man trying to put out the fire

The dead victims were handed over to the police by the FRSC team from RS5.33 Nteje unit command, she said.

Meanwhile, the sector commander, FRSC, Anambra State, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, while commiserating with the families of the dead victims, warned motorists to avoid over-speeding and ensure they keep to recommended speed limit.