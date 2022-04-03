Two Children Killed, Eight Injured In Osun Road Crashes

Two children were on Sunday afternoon killed while eight other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries in two different accidents in Osun State.

One of the accidents happened at Wasinmi Junction via Sasa Bridge, while the other one happened at

Iwaraja Junction at Omo Ijesha.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps Osun State Command, Agnes Ogungbemi, explained that the accident involving a truck and a car happened at Ilesa.

She explained that the accident which claimed the lives of two children and left four injured happened at about 2:40pm.

She said, “The truck and the car collided with each other. Six persons were involved, two children died while four others sustained injuries.“

She added that, “Another accident occurred around 2:20pm at Wasinmin, Gbongan as black Benz Jeep with registration number EPE 384 HK violated speed limit and lost control of the wheel.

“Eight passengers were involved in the auto crash, four of them were injured.

“Injured victims were taken to Wesley Hospital, Ilesa while the dead was taken to the morgue at the same hospital.”