Two Days To APC’s Convention, Buhari Jets Out With Wife

With the clock ticking down on the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari, has departed the country alongside his wife, Aisha.

The President departs on Thursday, to participate in the African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The session will focus on regional security amid climate change, outbreak of small pox and famine.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari will join other Heads of State and Government to deliberate on Humanitarian Challenges, Hopes and Challenges in Africa.

He will also participate in the adoption of the Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and pledging conference.

Buhari, who many expect may help the APC forge a consensus arrangement to produce a presidential flagbearer, joins his counterparts for the three-day summit, which holds between May 26th-28th.

The summit will also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons.

At the summit, the African leaders will consider terrorism and unconstitutional change of government, with attendant spiralling effects on human rights and economies, the statement said.

The statement indicated that issues bordering on security and governance will be crucial as the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take a united position on “Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government”and reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide.

Buhari is expected to meet with some leaders during the meeting in Malabo.

Also accompanying the President, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd); Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar and Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

He is expected back in Abuja on Saturday.

The president was reported to have billed a meeting with key stakeholders of the party to enable the party produce a consensus. Buhari had said in January that he had a preferred aspirant.

The president is still expected to meet the stakeholders to name his preferred candidate as he returns on Saturday, less than 24 hours to the party’s primary.