Two Dead, 5 Injured As Truck Collides With Bus Along Porthacourt-Enugu Expressway

Two passengers have been feared dead and 5 others injured following a fatal accident along the Port Harcourt-Enugu Expressway, near Lekwesi Umuchieze in Umueneochi LGA of Abia State.

A press release by the PPRO Abia State command on Thursday stated that the accident happened yesterday at about 22:30hrs.

It stated that the Isiochi police divisional headquarters received a report of a fatal motor accident along Port Harcourt-Enugu Expressway, near Lekwesi Umuchieze junction in Umueneochi LGA of Abia State.

The statement said, “Investigation into the incident revealed at about 19:45 hrs a Mac truck with registration number KGE 22, driven by Amaechi Chucks Nwankwo, a 35-year-old male from Obowo, Imo State, lost control while descending a slope at the aforementioned location and destroyed two military barricades which he wanted to use as wage to the truck. He eventually got to the third which was the police checkpoint at that location but collided with a stationary bus, resulting in the death of two passengers, and injuring five others.

“While investigating the cause of the accident, the truck driver allegedly claimed that his truck initially had brake issues on 15/05/2024 while he was traveling to Enugu from Aba, and he was able to fix the brake issue at Aba before continuing his journey to Enugu.

However, on getting to four corners in Enugu, he noticed the issue again but continued his journey.

“On getting to Lekwesi Umuchieze junction, there was a slope and I tried to slow down my vehicle, but I couldn’t control the speed and I had to crash at the military barricade.”

According to the police, the injured victims were taken to Christ the King Hospital at Ngodo Isiochi.

However, one of the five injured persons’ whose identity is yet unknown was confirmed dead.

The accident scene has been visited, corpses deposited at the mortuary while admitted patients have been treated and discharged.

The accident vehicle has reportedly been pulled out of the ditch, and the driver is in police custody.

Normalcy has been restored to the area, but monitoring efforts continue as the investigation is ongoing.