Two Die As 33,000 Litres Petrol Tanker Explodes In Lagos

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tragedy occurred in Lagos State on Friday night after a 33,000-litre petrol tanker fell and exploded.

Two men were burnt beyond recognition.

Advertisement

The incident happened at Ijesha in the Surulere area of the state.

It was gathered that the tanker was trying to navigate the Ijesha end of the Cele link-bridge when it lost control and fell, leading to the explosion.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident.

She said: “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service responded swiftly to a distress call late Friday night, extinguishing a fierce blaze resulting from a tanker accident at the Ijesha end of the Cele link-bridge in Surulere, Lagos.

Advertisement

“At approximately 23:12hrs, emergency services were alerted to a tanker truck, carrying 33,000 litres of petrtol, losing control while navigating the roundabout to ascend the bridge. The subsequent spillage ignited into a large fire, engulfing the surrounding area. Prompt action by the Isolo and Bolade Fire Stations of the agency, contained the inferno, preventing further escalation.

“Regrettably, two male individuals were discovered deceased, their bodies tragically burnt beyond recognition and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, overseeing the necessary procedures. The Lagos State Ambulance Service also provided vital assistance throughout the operation.”

Also confirming the accident, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the explosion affected three PSP trucks parked by the roadside and a Toyota highlander Jeep.

“Preliminary investigation carried out upon arrival at the scene revealed that tanker loaded with diesel while descending the bridge lost control and fell sideways and exploded. The impact of the explosion affected three PSP trucks parked by the roadside and an oncoming Toyota highlander Jeep with registration number EKY-827 AA,” he said.

“The emergency responders were able to put out the Fire. The tanker was also recovered to a standing position with the aid of the Agency’s Heavy-duty equipment, Crane, with the firefighters blanketing the entire area to avert a secondary incident. The burnt Toyota Highlander Jeep was recovered with the Agency’s Hiab and placed at a lay-by.”