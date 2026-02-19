Two Die As Container Trucks Collide On Oshodi–Apapa Expressway

Two people have died in a collision between two fully laden 40-foot container trucks along the Cele inward axis of the Oshodi–Apapa Expressway in Mile 2, Lagos, on Thursday.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) identified the victims as one of the truck drivers and a suspected miscreant whose presence near the vehicles could not be immediately explained.

LASTMA’s spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, said the driver was trapped inside his truck, requiring LASTMA’s Rescue and Recovery Team to carry out a careful technical extraction of his remains. The body of the second victim was found beneath one of the trucks after a search.

Taofiq said both bodies were handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for evacuation.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) supported the rescue effort, while officers from the Ilasa Police Division secured the scene and preserved evidence.

LASTMA handed the case to the police division for investigation into the cause of the crash.

LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki condoled with the families of both victims. He warned that high-density freight corridors remain a persistent danger to life.

He called on articulated vehicle operators to drive responsibly, observe speed limits, and comply with all road safety regulations.