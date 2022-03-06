Two Die, Eight Injured As Fuel Tanker Falls On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A lone accident which happened at Mile 12 Market, Ogere, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has claimed two lives.

Eight persons were also reportedly injured in the same accident which involved a diesel tanker.

The accident which reportedly happened on Saturday night was said to have caused traffic snarl before the truck was removed to allow other vehicles to pass.

The Sector Commander, Mr Ahmed Umar, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Umar said the diesel truck with registration number BR 446 XE was speeding when it hit the median and fell on its side.

He said the accident happened at about 7:18pm.

The FRSC boss explained that the truck was loaded with bags of sugar while some of the victims were sitting on the goods when the truck fell.

He stated that 15 people were involved in the accident, comprising 14 men and one woman.

Eight persons who were injured were all men, he said while confirming that two persons died in the accident.

“One vehicle was involved with registration number BR 446 XE, a Man diesel truck,” he said.

Umar said the deceased had been deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara, while injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for treatment.

The sector commander warned motorists against speeding and reckless driving.