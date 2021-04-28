Two Die In Suspected Cult Clash In Enugu

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Two middle-aged men, whose identities are yet to be ascertained, have been killed in a suspected cult clash along Ogui road in Enugu metropolis.

The incident occurred around midnight of April 26, it was gathered. A resident of the area, who does not want his name mentioned, attributed the incident leading to their death to cult rivalries.



According to her, “We were frightened when the shooting lasted. We could not understand what was going on and why the shooting lasted such a long time; more so with the security situation across the federation.”

ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the state police public relations officer, Wednesday, said police operatives from Ogui Police Station had evacuated the corpses of the two suspected cultists and deposited them at a mortuary for autopsy. According to him, the area ‘is currently peaceful’.

He said, “The state commissioner of police, CP Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered a full investigation into the incident and to bring the perpetrators of the act to book. The commissioner also appeals to residents of Ogui axis of Enugu to go about their legitimate businesses as police operatives are on top of the situation.”