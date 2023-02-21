Two Die, Many Sustain Injuries In Lagos Accidents

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two persons were on Tuesday confirmed dead while many others sustained severe injuries following fatal accidents that happened at Alfred Rewane Road by Marriage Registry intersection, Ikoyi and Unity B/Stop inward Isheri Roundabout immediately after General Hospital around Isheri area of Igando, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Zonal Head around Isheri, Afolalu Gbenga who confirmed the accident at Isheri disclosed that the two victims (pedestrian and passenger) died instantly.

According to a statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the accident involves a PSP truck and Honda Civic car (black APP 79 HF).

“Investigation revealed that a Honda Civic car lost control from the other end of the road as a result of serious over speeding and ran into a stationed PSP truck packing refuse by the road side at Isheri.

“The 2 accidented vehicles (PSP truck & Honda Civic car) were removed from the road by Lastma Officials in order not to cause serious impediment to free flow of traffic to motorists,” the statement said.

For the Ikoyi accident, the LASTMA spokesperson said that two persons were severely injured, adding that many others were rushed to hospital around Lagos Island for treatment by LASTMA officers.

Taofiq said that the accident involves Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) truck and a fully loaded LT commercial bus.

He stated that investigation revealed that the fully loaded LT commercial bus developed a brake failure and ran into a moving the truck close to an intersection with high speed.

“The accident according to the Lastma head of enforcement team around Ikoyi Bravo Age Lukman involved a Lawma truck and a fully loaded (goods) LT commercial bus (MUS 625 XY) around Alfred Rewane Road by marriage registry intersection inward Golden Gate, Ikoyi,” Taofiq said.

“Bravo Lukuman disclosed further that while the driver of the LT commercial bus sustained serious internal injury on his back, his ‘motor boy’ had his right leg bone broken (fracture).

“While those 2 serious accident victims were rushed to the hospital, the PSP trucks and commercial LT bus were moved to Ikoyi Police Station for further investigations,” he added.