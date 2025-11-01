Two Factions Trade Suspension Orders As PDP Leadership Splits

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a dramatic turn on Saturday, with members of the National Working Committee (NWC) splitting into two factions.

Trouble started when the mainstream camp, led by the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum, announced the suspension of four NWC members loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The affected officers are the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; National Legal Adviser,

Kamaldeen Ajibade , SAN; and Deputy National Legal Adviser,

Okechukwu Osuoha.

In a swift reaction, however, the suspended party chiefs, led by Anyanwu, gathered at a different location and announced the suspension of Chairman Damagum and other members of NWC.

Other officers purportedly suspended by the Anyanwu camp, are the Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja; National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba;

National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyenguikoro; National Youth Leader, Sulaiman Kadade; and Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo.

Anyanwu, who addressed journalists on behalf of the group, announced the PDP National Vice Chairman (North Central), Mohammed Abdulrahman, as the Acting National Chairman.

The Damagum-led camp said Anyanwu and the other party officers were suspended for alleged anti-party activities, for which they would be made to appear the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

Damagum said Anyanwu and others were suspended pursuant to the provision of Section 58 and 59 of its constitution (as amended in 2017).

The party said the decision was arrived at after an emergency meeting of the NWC at the party’s national secretariat.

“The officers were suspended for a period of one month and referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action. During the period of the suspension, the affected officers cease to function in their respective capacities.

“In the case of the National Secretary, Pursuant to Section 36(2) of the PDP Constitution, the Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Arc. Setonji Koshoedo shall act as the National Secretary.

“In the case of the National Legal Adviser and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, the National Director of Legal Services was directed to oversees the activities of the Department.”

But the Anyanwu-led group accused Damagum of “incompetence, financial misconduct and disregard for court judgement.”

Anyanwu said, “On this note, we decided to suspend the National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Ilya Damagum, for incompetence, financial misconduct, and disregard for court judgment. He has been suspended for one month and should face the Disciplinary Committee.

“Secondly, we also suspended the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, for issuing statements without the party’s approval, and the Deputy National Vice Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, has also been suspended.

“The National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyenguikoro, who has been involved in alleged financial misconduct, has also been suspended.

“The National Youth Leader, Sulaiman Kadade, and the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, have also been suspended for 30 days. All of them will be sent to the Disciplinary Committee to show cause why they should not be expelled.

“Therefore, we are announcing the National Vice Chairman (North Central), Mohammed Abdulrahman, to serve as the Acting National Chairman.”

The festering crisis in the PDP is a proxy war in which the Anyanwu camp is carrying out the orders of the FCT Minister, while the Damagum camp enjoys the backing of the leadership of the PDP Governors Forum.