Two Killed As Trailer Rams Into 6 Vehicles At Anambra Checkpoint

A driver of Mercedes 911 truck with registration number UWZ556XA, Friday, rammed into six vehicles at Ken Maduako’s Oil and Gas filling station by Ihialla-Onitsha highway in Anambra State.

The accident occurred around 11:02hrs.

According to an eyewitness, the truck driver who was on speed while approaching a police checkpoint.

The source said, “He lost control and rammed into vehicles on queue at the police checkpoint.”

DRC Margaret B Onabe, acting sector public education officer, FRSC, Anambra State, said, “Sixty-three were involved in the crash. One male adult and one male child were killed.

“Nine people sustained varying degrees of injuries, while 52 people were rescued unhurt.

“FRSC rescue team from Ihiallia Unit Command rushed the victims to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital, Ihiallia, where a male adult and a male child were confirmed dead. The dead victims were deposited at the hospital morgue.”