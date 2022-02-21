Two Killed In Anambra Auto Crash

A fatal auto-crash, Monday, claimed two lives at Naufia by Awka-Enugu expressway in Anambra State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the crash involved four male adults with two of them dying instantly.

The other two however did not sustain injuries.

DRC Margaret B Onabe, acting sector public education officer, FRSC, Anambra State, said the cause of the fatal crash was wrongful overtaking.

An eyewitness said the driver of the Highlander, en route to Enugu, overtook wrongfully and rammed into the truck going to Onitsha in a single carriage way.

The truck driver, trying to dodge the Highlander, veered off the road and fell on its side with two of his passengers trapped under the truck, the eye witness said.

Onabe said, “An unidentified commercial driver of a blue/black Mercedes 911 truck with registration number AH367UWN, and an unidentified driver of a private silver Toyota Highlander SUV with registration number ACA688PX were involved.”

Meanwhile, the sector commander, Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, who sympathized with the families of the dead victims, urged drivers to watch and ensure the road is clear before overtaking.