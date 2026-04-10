Two Killed, Three Abducted As Gunmen Strike Ondo Farm

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Suspected gunmen have killed a woman and her daughter at the poultry farm in Igushi community, near Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, also led to the abduction of three other workers at the farm.

According to community sources, the assailants reportedly gained access to the premises by scaling the fence before attempting to kidnap workers. In the process, they shot and killed the poultry farm owner and her daughter.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said about five armed men carried out the attack and subsequently took three individuals away.

“The gunmen came through the fence. They were about five and took three people away. Later, we found the woman who owns the poultry and her daughter dead,” the source said.

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He added that security operatives, including the police and Amotekun Corps, were immediately alerted and responded to the scene. Two of the abducted victims were later rescued during a coordinated operation.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Command described the attack as “heinous” and condemned the killings.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, said efforts were ongoing to apprehend those responsible.

“The Ondo State Police Command strongly condemns the violent incident at Igushin via Ala, Akure, which led to the tragic loss of two innocent lives. While two victims were successfully rescued, the Command expresses deep sorrow over the unfortunate deaths recorded,” he said.

Jimoh assured residents that security measures had been reinforced to protect lives and property, adding that perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice.

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He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and support security agencies with credible information.

The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents in parts of Ondo State, particularly around Akure and nearby communities, where residents have repeatedly called for increased security presence in rural areas.