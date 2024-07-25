Two Marketing Agents Get Jail Terms For Pocketing N10.6m Sales

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of two marketing agents, Nsor Nyami and Iranloye Olusegun, in Kuje Correctional Centre for allegedly defrauding their employers of N10.6m.

The defendants face 10 charges of felony, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust. They are also accused of failing to remit over N10m they received from selling their employee’s products and converting the money to their personal use. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Advertisement

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, scheduled September 23 to begin their trial. The defendants’ bail application was rejected after the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed, objected to it.

Defence counsel S. O Okechukwu could not convince the judge to overrule the prosecution’s objection to granting his clients’ bail request.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/321/24, the prosecution alleged that the defendants conspired to commit a felony by dishonestly cornering proceeds from the sale of Soya Plus products, violating specific directives and guidelines.

They are accused of converting N10.6m, received from customers for distributing Peace Foundation International’s Soya Plus product, and failing to remit it to their employer. This act contravenes section 308 and is punishable under section 309 of the Penal Code Act.

Advertisement

Additionally, the defendants allegedly distributed an unregistered product, Brika Soya Beans Milk, without obtaining necessary registration from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The second defendant, Mr Olusegun, is also accused of converting N2.5m received from customers to his own use.

The offences allegedly breach sections 3 of the Miscellaneous Offences Act 2007, section 286 of the Penal Code Act, punishable under section 287 of the same law, and section 1 of the Food Product Registration Regulations and punishable under section 7 of the same Act.