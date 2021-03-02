Two Men Break Into Co-Tenant’s Apartment, Gang-Rape Teenage Girl At 2am

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two men, Jimoh Idowu and Anthony John, for allegedly gang-raping their co-tenant’s 16-year-old daughter ( name withheld).

John, 35, and Idowu, 21, reportedly conspired, broke into the victim parents’ apartment and gang-raped her.

According to the statement on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the incident happened last Thursday.

The PPRO disclosed that the suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged at the Owode-Egba Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim.

He Said the victim reported to the police that she was at home with her younger siblings at Efunye village via Owode-Egba when the two suspects, who are living in the same house with them, broke into their apartment.

He stated that the victim told the police that the suspects broke into her apartment at around 2am and dragged her into Anthony’s room where they took turns to violate her.

Oyeyemi stated, “She stated further that the duo knew that her parents had travelled and they capitalised on that to forcefully break into their room, using a piece of cloth to cover her mouth, after which they took her to Anthony’s room, where they took turns to have carnal knowledge of her.

“Upon the report, the DPO, Owode-Egba Division, CSP Ediae Matthew, quickly dispatched his detectives to the scene, where the two suspects were promptly apprehended.

“On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the crime without any sense of remorse.

“The victim has been taken to the Owode-Egba General Hospital for treatment.

” The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Section for further investigation and diligent prosecution.”