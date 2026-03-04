Two Neighbourhood Watch Members Killed In Enugu

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Two neighborhood watch members serving in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State have been killed by suspected kidnappers.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the victims were killed during a gun duel with the suspected kidnappers who attempted to kidnap a Catholic priest at Aguibeje, Enugu Ezike.

The kidnappers, it was learnt, broke into the parish house where the priest is living, forcing the priest to raise an alarm for rescue.

“Neighbourhood watch operatives came to rescue the endangered priest,” says a witness on condition of anonymity. “The kidnappers shot dead two of the operatives, and fled. Another member of the neighbourhood watch is seriously wounded.”

The fleeing attackers reportedly abducted one Mr Patrick Eze, and his daughter from Umu Ossai clan while fleeing toward the bush between Aguibeje and Kogi State.

Enugu State Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the incident. It is not clear if the kidnappers had reached out to the family of those abducted for ransom.

Meanwhile, the state government has been called upon to deploy operatives of the Forest Guards that recently graduated from training at a mobile police training camp in Osun State.

Meletus Nnaji, a security expert, said, “I’m aware that over 1,000 Enugu State natives were sponsored to that training by the state. They were drawn from all the local government areas of the state. They returned some weeks ago, and are yet to be deployed. We are thankful to the state for the training. This is the time to send them to the fields. Criminals are hiding in our bushes. They should be flushed out using superior intelligence and weapons.”