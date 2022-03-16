Two Nigerian Judges On NJC Watchlist, As 15 New Ones Recommended For Appointment

The National Judicial Council, NJC has put two judges on its watchlist following petitions written against them.

NJC Director, Information, Soji Oye, Esq, revealed their names in a press release on Wednesday, adding that the disclosure was made after the council’s 97th Meeting which held between 15 and 16 March 2022.

The two judges are Hon. Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and Hon. Justice M. M. Ladan of the High Court of Kaduna State.

“The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, at its 97th Meeting held on 15 and 16 March 2022 resolved to issue warning letters to two Judicial Officers of the Federal and State High Court.

“Hon. Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja was issued a warning letter and placed on Council’s “Watch List” for a period of one year for signing the Writ of Possession for execution on the same day he delivered judgement in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/FT/36/19 between Sicons Nigeria Ltd V Nile Place Restaurant and Catering Services Ltd.

“The Suit was for recovery of demised property.

“Council agreed with the findings of the Committee that investigated the Hon. Judge that his action was in contravention of Proviso to Order 27 Rule (16) (b) High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018 and Order 4 (1) and (2) of the Judgement Enforcement Rules 2004.

“Council also resolved to issue a warning letter to Hon. Justice M. M. Ladan of the High Court of Kaduna State having found merit in the petition written against him in Suit No. KDH/KAD/1321/2018 between VTLS Inc. Vs Ahmadu Bello University.

“He signed the Writ of Attachment while the Garnishee Order Nisi was pending,” the statement partly reads.

Oye further announced that the NJC has recieved retirement notification from 23 judicial officers while recommending 15 new judges for appointment.

The appointment of the selected judicial candidates will hold after they have been approved by President, Muhammadu Buhari and their respective state governors alongside their confirmation by the National Assembly and the respective State Houses of Assembly.

The press release further reads:

“Council at the meeting considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberation, Council recommended the under-listed names of Fifteen (15) successful candidates as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.

“They are as follows:

CHIEF JUDGE, PLATEAU STATE

i) Hon. Justice David Gwong Mann CHIEF JUDGE, GOMBE STATE

i) Hon. Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KADUNA STATE

i) Hon. Kadi Abdurrahman Umar Abubakar GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE

i) Hon. Kadi Shuaibu Dahiru Ahmad PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, RIVERS STATE

i) Hon. Justice Ihemnacho Wilfred Obuzor PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, CROSS RIVER STATE

i) Hon. Justice Sampson Mbeh Anjor SIX (6) JUDGES, FEDERAL HIGH COURT

i) Bala Khalifa-Mohammed Usman

ii) Emmanuel Gakko

iii) Aminu Garba

iv) Musa Sulaiman Liman

v) Ahmad Gama Mahmud

vi) Segun-Bello Mabel Taiye ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT, FCT, ABUJA

i) Joseph Adebayo Aina ONE (1) KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE

i) Sallau Ismaila Madugu ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA

i) Bulus Samuelson Nyiputen

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the National Assembly and the respective State House of Assemblies as the case may be.

“The Members also considered the reports of various Committees and noted the notification of retirements of 23 Judicial Officers of the Federal and State Courts and notification of death of one State High Court Judge.”