Two Nigerians Arrested In India Over Cocaine Trafficking

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Indian authorities have arrested two Nigerian nationals in separate operations this week for alleged involvement in cocaine trafficking.

In Hyderabad, excise officials detained a Nigerian woman on Friday after recovering 7.5 grammes of cocaine from her.

The district task force of the excise department acted on intelligence that the suspect had travelled from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to peddle the drug in Hyderabad. Officers intercepted her near Paradise, a busy area in the city, shortly after she arrived.

“On checking her belongings, officers found five packets containing a total of 7.5 grams of cocaine.

The substance was confirmed to be cocaine, following which she was taken into custody,” the report stated.

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The report added, “The woman had reached the area in an autorickshaw (three-wheeler taxi) and was waiting to deliver the consignment to an unidentified person.”

Preliminary investigations showed that she had obtained the cocaine in Mumbai for ₹15,000 (around N1.8 million) with plans to sell it at a profit in Hyderabad, officials said.

A case has been filed against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities are continuing investigations to identify the source of the drug and any wider network linked to her.

In a separate incident in New Delhi, police arrested 35-year-old Nigerian national John Chibuike in the Mehrauli area after seizing one kilogram of high-quality cocaine from him.

The operation targeted a suspected cocaine supply syndicate operated by a Nigerian national in the national capital.

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“Acting on intelligence regarding a Nigerian national engaged in cocaine trafficking, police teams initiated manual and technical surveillance.

The suspect was tracked to his residence in Islam Colony, Mehrauli, where a raid was conducted, leading to his arrest and the seizure of narcotics,” the report stated.

Police sources said Chibuike had a previous case registered against him under the NDPS Act in 2022.

“The police recovered 1 kg of high-quality cocaine from his possession, dealing a major blow to the drug supply network operating in South and South-East Delhi,” the report added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Anant Mittal, said further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire drug syndicate.

Authorities are working to trace the supply chain, identify associates, and examine potential links to interstate and international networks. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Mehrauli Police Station.

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The arrests come days after a similar case in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where police detained another Nigerian national, Samuel Ikkena, 44, for allegedly operating a major MDMA (ecstasy) distribution network.

According to reports, Ikkena “procured MDMA near Bannerghatta for Rs 50,000 (around N3.5 million) and sold it at higher rates through a structured illegal network.” Authorities recovered MDMA crystals worth about Rs 2 crore (over N290 million) from him.