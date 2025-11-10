Two Nigerians Elected Into Africa Paralympic Committee Board

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria recorded another proud moment in continental para sports leadership as two of its representatives were elected into key positions on the Board of the Africa Paralympic Committee (AfPC) during the body’s General Assembly held in Accra, Ghana.

Mr. Sunday Odebode was reelected as President of West Africa position he has held with distinction, while Mr. Suleiman Isah emerged as the new Treasurer of the Africa Paralympic Committee.

The election, which brought together delegates from across the continent, reaffirmed Nigeria’s growing influence and leadership within the African Paralympic movement the thirty-eight years that a Nigeria has been on the board

In his remarks, Mr. Odebode expressed appreciation for the continued trust reposed in him by member countries of the West African region. He pledged to continue promoting inclusivity and development of para sports across the west Africa and Africa

Mr. Suleiman Isah, on his part, thanked the assembly for the confidence placed in him, promising to uphold transparency and accountability in managing the Committee’s financial affairs.

The Africa Paralympic Committee is the umbrella body responsible for overseeing Paralympic activities across the continent, working in partnership with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to promote sports participation among persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the National Sports Commission, NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, has congratulated the President of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, PCN, Sunday Odebode, over his re-election as the President of the West Africa Paralympic Committee and newly elected board member of the Africa Paralympic Committee (AfPC).

The DG said this is another international milestone for Nigeria Sports which is worthy of celebrating and it is a testament to the enabling environment the Sports Commission is creating for both Nigerian Athletes and Administrators to excel on the global stage

He said, “I must commend Sunday Odebode for his re-election as the President of the West Africa Paralympic committee and it only shows that he has been doing a very good job of promoting and developing para-sports in the West Africa sub region.

“Sunday Odebode is a Sports administrator par excellence who has a special passion for Para-sports and as the President of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, he has successfully raised the bar of professionalism and Podium performance of Nigeria Para-athletes.

“I also want to commend Suleiman Isah for his election as the new Treasurer of the AfPC and urge himself and Sunday Odebode to use their new positions to promote Nigerian sports on the continent and collaborate more with the NSC to promote the renewed hope agenda of Nigerian sports as mandated by President Bola Tinubu.”

The election of the two Nigerians has been widely hailed as a testament to the country’s dedication and consistent contribution to the growth of para sports in Africa.