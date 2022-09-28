Two Planes Collide At London Airport Runway

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two passenger planes collided on the runway of the London Heathrow airport, United Kingdom.

But emergency crews have been deployed to the tarmac.

Skynews reports that the aircraft were identified as Iceland air and Korean air planes.

The accident is said to be “minor”, according to foreign media.

Reports on injuries are skechy but airport authorities say the development would not affect arrivals or departures.

“No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe anf well, ” the Heathrow spokesperson announced.