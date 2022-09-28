Two Planes Collide At London Airport Runway

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

Two passenger planes collided on the runway of the London Heathrow airport, United Kingdom.

But emergency crews have been deployed to the tarmac.

Skynews reports that the aircraft were identified as Iceland air and Korean air planes.

RELATED
World News

JUST IN: Queen Elizabeth’s Health Raises ‘Deep Concern’ In UK

Nigeria

JUST IN: British-Nigerian Kemi Badenoch Set To Champion UK’s Economic Growth As PM Truss Appoints Her Into Cabinet

The accident is said to be “minor”, according to foreign media.

Reports on injuries are skechy but airport authorities say the development would not affect arrivals or departures.

“No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe anf well, ” the Heathrow spokesperson announced.

You might also like

JUST IN: British-Nigerian Kemi Badenoch Set To Champion UK’s Economic Growth As…

JUST IN: British-Nigerian Kemi Badenoch Gets More Votes In Race For UK Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister Race: Conservative Party Co-Chair Makes Case For British-Nigerian…

Reaction As Prime Minister Aspirant Kemi Badenoch Says ‘UK Is Best Country In The…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.