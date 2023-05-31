Two Senators Quit PDP, May Return To APC

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, serving as senators in the 9th Assembly on Wednesday announced they are quitting the party.

Both senators Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South) and Patrick Akinyelure (Ondo Central) announced their resignations from the party on the floor of the red chamber during plenary.

Both had defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the lead up to the 2023 general elections but lost their elections in February.

Announcing their defections in separate letters read by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over the plenary, both cited the crisis in the PDP.

The PDP has been deep in crisis since 2022 after it conducted its primary elections.

The crisis which divided the party contributed to its defeat in the 2023 elections, in which both senators were also candidates.

Although they failed to mention which party they will defect to which is always the case, Omo-Agege urged them to defect to the APC.

The APC won the presidential election of 2023 with defectors eying some political appointments.

The PDP senators on the floor did not object to their defections.

Urhoghide said his resignation takes immediate effect, as he appreciated the PDP for giving him the platform to function.

The Edo politician, who was elected a senator on the platform of the APC in 2019 said, “I write to formally inform you and the entire people of Nigeria that I am resigning my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, effective immediately,” he said.

“It will be difficult for someone like me to grow and function as a leader. I am grateful to the party for giving me the platform.”

Similarly, Akinyelure, who is the chairman of the Senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions, said his defection should take effect from the last day in office as a senator, which is June 11, the last legislative day of the 9th assembly.