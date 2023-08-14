Two Siblings Whose Extortion Cost American Death Extradited To US

Two siblings identified as Samuel Ogoshi and Samson Ogoshi have been extradited to the United States of America to face prosecution over extortion.

The extradition of the siblings who sexually extorted teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan and across the US, was facilitated by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes.

A statement from Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC said the Commission had, sometime in May, 2023, initiated the extradition proceedings at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, against the Ogoshis alongside one Ezekiel Ejemeh Robert over exploitation of minors and production of pornography, following a request by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI.

“The Ogoshis and Ezekiel were indicted in a United States Federal Court on December 1, 2022 on charges of exploitation of minors, resulting in death, conspiracy to sexually exploit minors by causing the minors to produce child pornographic images that the defendants now use to blackmail them,” the statement indicated.

The EFCC said they are further charged with conspiracy to distribute child pornography, which borders on sending images to minors, their families and friends, as well as conspiracy to commit stalking through the Internet.

The offences carry a minimum of five years and maximum 20 years imprisonment.

Specifically, Samuel was charged with causing the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette, Michigan, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in March 2022.

The EFCC said investigations showed that the suspects conspired to conduct a sex-based extortion of minors and adults in the United States of America.

The trio allegedly hacked some social media accounts, posing to be young attractive women to entice unsuspecting victims to send their sexually explicit photographs.

These pictures were then used to blackmail the victims, thereby forcing them into making huge financial payments.

While the Ogoshis were arrested sometime in February, 2023 around the Ojo axis of Lagos, Ezekiel was picked up in Nasarawa by operatives of the EFCC.

The extradition of the third defendant, Robert, is, however, still pending, the statement said.