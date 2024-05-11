Two Varsity Guards Arrested For Alleged Rape In Oyo

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ajayi Crowther University(ACU), Oyo State, has stated that the two members of its vigilante group who were accused of raping a female student of the institution have been handed over to the police.

The management, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Olufemi Atoyebi on Saturday, also stated that the university had set up its own internal panel of inquiry to investigate the allegation.

Atoyebi assured all stakeholders that the institution would not tolerate any act of misconduct capable of tarnishing its enviable image.

The statement read in part, “Management of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo received with shock a report of alleged rape of one of our female students on Thursday, May 9, 2024, by two members of our vigilance group.

“The management promptly handed over to the police, the two people alleged to have committed the crime while the university has set up its own internal panel of inquiry to investigate the allegation

“Raising Godly intellectuals is our primary goal in ACU and we will not allow any act of misconduct capable of diverting our attention from our goal. Heavy penalty awaits anyone who is found culpable after our thorough investigation.”

Meanwhile, another account is that the security officers caught the student having fun with her boyfriend in the dark and instead of reporting the issue, had demanded money.

According to the account, while the female student had transferred N1,500 to the security officers, the boyfriend had refused to pay but rather had found a way to escape before raising alarm that his girlfriend has been raped by the officers.