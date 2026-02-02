Tyla Beats Burna Boy, Davido, Others To Clinch Second Grammy
… Other Winners
South African pop sensation Tyla has won her second Grammy Award, emerging victorious in the Best African Music Performance category.
Tyla clinched the win with her hit single “Push 2 Start” at the 2026 Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles.
The victory follows her historic first Grammy win in 2024 for her breakout song “Water.”
“Push 2 Start” has been widely praised for its infectious rhythm and its fusion of amapiano, pop, and R&B elements.
The song has gained massive international attention and commercial success, helping it stand out in one of the most competitive categories at this year’s ceremony.
The 24-year-old singer defeated a strong lineup of nominees that included Burna Boy with “Love,” Davido featuring Omah Lay with “With You,” Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid with “Gimme Dat,” and Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin with “Hope & Love.”
The category has quickly become one of the most closely watched at the Grammys, with artists from Nigeria, Uganda, and South Africa among the nominees.
Other winners of the 2026 Grammy Awards are below
Best New Artist
WINNER: Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Best Global Music Album
Sounds Of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia
No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy
Eclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour
Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti
Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy
Korwar
WINNER: Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Glorious – GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly – JID
WINNER: GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” [From “Tron: Ares”] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
WINNER: “Golden” [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)
“I Lied to You” [From “Sinners”] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters
(Miles Caton)
“Never Too Late” [From “Elton John: Never Too Late”] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
“Pale, Pale Moon” [From “Sinners”] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)
“Sinners” [From “Sinners”] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis
Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)
Best R&B Performance
“Yukon” – Justin Bieber
“It Depends” – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
WINNER: “Folded” – Kehlani
“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas
“Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker
Best Global Music Performance
WINNER: “EoO” — Bad Bunny
Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado
JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo
Inmigrante Y Que? — Yeisy Rojas
Shrini’s Dream (Live) — Shakti
Daybreak — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Child of God II — Forrest Frank
WINNER: Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed
King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake
Reconstruction — Lecrae
Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album
WINNER: I Will Not Be Moved (Live) — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
Then Came The Morning — Gaither Vocal Band
Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah — The Isaacs
Good Answers — Karen Peck & New River
Back To My Roots — Candi Staton
Best Gospel Album
Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams
Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann
Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett
WINNER: Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“I Know a Name” — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters
“Your Way’s Better” — Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters
WINNER: “Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake, songwriters
“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller & Clifford Harris, songwriters
“Amazing” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, songwriters
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin,
songwriters
“Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius
Wilson, songwriters
“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters
WINNER: “Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar
Best Rap Song
“Anxiety” — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
“The Birds Don’t Sing” — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire)
“Sticky” — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)
“TGIF” — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)
WINNER: “TV Off” —Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Proud of Me” — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
“Wholeheartedly” — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
WINNER: “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
“WeMaj” — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
“Somebody Loves Me” — Partynextdoor & Drake
Best R&B Album
Beloved— Giveon
Why Not More? — Coco Jones
The Crown — Ledisi
Escape Room — Teyana Taylor
WINNER: Mutt — Leon Thomas
Best Rap Performance
“Outside” — Cardi B
WINNER: “Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
“Anxiety” — Doechii
“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
“Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places) — Queen Sheba
Black Shaman — Marc Marcel
Pages — Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton
Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople — Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends
WINNER: Words for Days Vol. 1 — Mad Skillz
Best R&B Song
WINNER: “Folded” — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)
“Heart of a Woman” — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)
“It Depends” — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring
Bryson Tiller)
“Overqualified” — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)
“Yes It Is” — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
Best Traditional R&B Performance
*Here We Are” — Durand Bernarr
“Uptown” — Lalah Hathaway
“Love You Too” — Ledisi
“Crybaby” — SZA
WINNER: “Vibes Don’t Lie” — Leon Thomas
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
WINNER: “Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga
“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson
“Just Keep Watching (From “F1 The Movie”)”
“Illegal” – PinkPantheress
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
WINNER: “Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga
“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson
“Just Keep Watching (From “F1 The Movie”)”
“Illegal” – PinkPantheress
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Dan Auerbach
WINNER: Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: “Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
“Gabriela” – Katseye
“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars
“30 for 30” – SZA With Kendrick Lamar
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“No Cap” — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
“Victory Lap” — Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
“Space Invader” — Kaytranada
“Voltage” — Skrillex
WINNER: “End of Summer” — Tame Impala
Best Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: Eusexua — FKA Twigs
Ten Days — Fred Again..
Fancy That — PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale — Rüfüs Du Sol
F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 — Skrillex
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Complete Unknown – Timothée Chalamet
F1 The Album – Various Artists
Kpop Demon Hunters – Various Artists
WINNER: Sinners – Various Artists
Wicked – Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
How to Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer
Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer
WINNERS: Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer
Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers
The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer
Best Music Video
“Young Lion” — Sade
Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers
“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers
“So Be It” — Clipse
Producer Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video
WINNER: “Anxiety” — Doechii
James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers
“Love” — OK Go
Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer
Best Comedy Album
Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr
PostMortem — Sarah Silverman
Single Lady — Ali Wong
What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx
WINNER: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver
Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah
Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson
WINNER: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama
You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan
Best Album Cover
WINNER: Chromakopia — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator)
The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)
Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)
Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)
Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)