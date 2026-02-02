Tyla Beats Burna Boy, Davido, Others To Clinch Second Grammy

… Other Winners

South African pop sensation Tyla has won her second Grammy Award, emerging victorious in the Best African Music Performance category.

Tyla clinched the win with her hit single “Push 2 Start” at the 2026 Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles.

The victory follows her historic first Grammy win in 2024 for her breakout song “Water.”

“Push 2 Start” has been widely praised for its infectious rhythm and its fusion of amapiano, pop, and R&B elements.

The song has gained massive international attention and commercial success, helping it stand out in one of the most competitive categories at this year’s ceremony.

The 24-year-old singer defeated a strong lineup of nominees that included Burna Boy with “Love,” Davido featuring Omah Lay with “With You,” Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid with “Gimme Dat,” and Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin with “Hope & Love.”

The category has quickly become one of the most closely watched at the Grammys, with artists from Nigeria, Uganda, and South Africa among the nominees.

Other winners of the 2026 Grammy Awards are below

Best New Artist

WINNER: Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best Global Music Album

Sounds Of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia

No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy

Eclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour

Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti

Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy

Korwar

WINNER: Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious – GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly – JID

WINNER: GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” [From “Tron: Ares”] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

WINNER: “Golden” [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

“I Lied to You” [From “Sinners”] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters

(Miles Caton)

“Never Too Late” [From “Elton John: Never Too Late”] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)

“Pale, Pale Moon” [From “Sinners”] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)

“Sinners” [From “Sinners”] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis

Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)

Best R&B Performance

“Yukon” – Justin Bieber

“It Depends” – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

WINNER: “Folded” – Kehlani

“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas

“Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: “EoO” — Bad Bunny

Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado

JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo

Inmigrante Y Que? — Yeisy Rojas

Shrini’s Dream (Live) — Shakti

Daybreak — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Child of God II — Forrest Frank

WINNER: Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed

King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake

Reconstruction — Lecrae

Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

WINNER: I Will Not Be Moved (Live) — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

Then Came The Morning — Gaither Vocal Band

Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah — The Isaacs

Good Answers — Karen Peck & New River

Back To My Roots — Candi Staton

Best Gospel Album

Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams

Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann

Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett

WINNER: Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“I Know a Name” — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters

“Your Way’s Better” — Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters

WINNER: “Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake, songwriters

“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller & Clifford Harris, songwriters

“Amazing” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, songwriters

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin,

songwriters

“Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius

Wilson, songwriters

“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters

WINNER: “Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

Best Rap Song

“Anxiety” — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“The Birds Don’t Sing” — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire)

“Sticky” — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

“TGIF” — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)

WINNER: “TV Off” —Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Proud of Me” — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

“Wholeheartedly” — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

WINNER: “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“WeMaj” — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

“Somebody Loves Me” — Partynextdoor & Drake

Best R&B Album

Beloved— Giveon

Why Not More? — Coco Jones

The Crown — Ledisi

Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

WINNER: Mutt — Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance

“Outside” — Cardi B

WINNER: “Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places) — Queen Sheba

Black Shaman — Marc Marcel

Pages — Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton

Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople — Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends

WINNER: Words for Days Vol. 1 — Mad Skillz

Best R&B Song

WINNER: “Folded” — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Heart of a Woman” — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

“It Depends” — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring

Bryson Tiller)

“Overqualified” — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

“Yes It Is” — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Best Traditional R&B Performance

*Here We Are” — Durand Bernarr

“Uptown” — Lalah Hathaway

“Love You Too” — Ledisi

“Crybaby” — SZA

WINNER: “Vibes Don’t Lie” — Leon Thomas

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

WINNER: Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: “Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

“Gabriela” – Katseye

“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

“30 for 30” – SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“No Cap” — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

“Victory Lap” — Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

“Space Invader” — Kaytranada

“Voltage” — Skrillex

WINNER: “End of Summer” — Tame Impala

Best Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: Eusexua — FKA Twigs

Ten Days — Fred Again..

Fancy That — PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale — Rüfüs Du Sol

F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 — Skrillex

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Complete Unknown – Timothée Chalamet

F1 The Album – Various Artists

Kpop Demon Hunters – Various Artists

WINNER: Sinners – Various Artists

Wicked – Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

How to Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer

Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer

WINNERS: Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer

Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers

The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer

Best Music Video

“Young Lion” — Sade

Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers

“So Be It” — Clipse

Producer Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video

WINNER: “Anxiety” — Doechii

James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers

“Love” — OK Go

Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr

PostMortem — Sarah Silverman

Single Lady — Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx

WINNER: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver

Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah

Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson

WINNER: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama

You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan

Best Album Cover

WINNER: Chromakopia — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator)

The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)

Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)

Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)