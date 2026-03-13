U.S. Aircraft Crashes In Iraq, Four Dead

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A U.S. Air Force KC‑135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, killing four of its six crew members, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

“Rescue efforts continue after the loss of the KC‑135,” CENTCOM said, adding that neither hostile nor friendly fire were involved in the incident.

The command confirmed that a second aircraft involved in the operation landed safely.

The KC‑135, developed by Boeing in the 1950s and early 1960s, is capable of midair refueling and has been a key component of the U.S. military’s air refueling fleet, allowing fighter jets and bombers to carry out longer missions without returning to base.

CENTCOM said the circumstances of the crash are under investigation and that the identities of the personnel killed are being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Advertisement

U.S. officials emphasized that the crash occurred over friendly airspace and was not linked to combat activity.

This marks the fourth U.S. military aircraft lost during the current war, following incidents earlier this month, including the downing of three F-15s in Kuwait, in which all crew members survived.