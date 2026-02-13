U.S.-Based Group Urges Soludo To Seek Dialogue Over Anambra Sit-At-Home Crisis

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A U.S.-based advocacy organization, Ambassador for Self-Determination (U.S.), has called on Charles Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, to prioritize dialogue and negotiated engagement in resolving the protracted sit-at-home situation affecting parts of the state.

In a statement signed by its President, Mazi Ben Nwankwo, and Secretary, Chief Charles Edemuzo, the group emphasized that lasting peace and economic stability would be better achieved through consultation rather than enforcement measures.

“Dialogue remains the most sustainable path to restoring normalcy and rebuilding trust between government and citizens,” the statement read. “A peaceful and structured engagement process can help address grievances while safeguarding economic activities and public safety.”

The sit-at-home order, which has impacted commercial and social activities across parts of the South-East, has been linked to agitation surrounding the detention of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kanu has now been convicted of treason-related charged and is serving a life sentence in Sokoto prison.

While IPOB has at different times announced suspensions of the weekly exercise, compliance—voluntary or otherwise—has continued in some areas, contributing to economic disruption and security concerns.

Governor Soludo’s administration has consistently maintained that the sit-at-home practice undermines the state’s economy and the welfare of residents.

The government has introduced measures aimed at encouraging businesses, schools, and markets to resume normal Monday activities, stressing the need to protect livelihoods and restore investor confidence.

However, the U.S.-based group argued that broad consultation with stakeholders—including community leaders, traders’ associations, youth representatives, and civil society organizations—could produce a mutually agreeable roadmap.

“Confidence-building measures, phased adjustments, and open channels of communication may help de-escalate tensions and gradually eliminate the disruptions,” the group stated.

It suggested that a structured agreement could reduce the frequency of shutdowns as a transitional step toward full restoration of regular activities.

The organization also highlighted the importance of ensuring public safety during any transition period. “Security presence should reassure residents and create an atmosphere where people feel safe to carry out their daily activities,” the statement noted.