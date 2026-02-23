U.S. Begins Withdrawing Troops From Qasrak Base In Syria

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

U.S. forces have begun withdrawing from the Qasrak military base in Syria’s Hasakah governorate and redeploying toward Iraq, Syria TV reported on Monday, without providing further details.

The move marks another step in the drawdown of U.S.-led coalition forces from parts of the country.

Earlier, Syria’s interim authority said its army had taken control of the Shaddadi military base in the Hasakah governorate and the Tanf base near the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border following coordination with the United States.

Meanwhile, U.S. media reported that Washington was withdrawing all of its roughly 1,000 troops from Syria.

The remaining U.S. forces are expected to leave the country over the next two months, ending a decade-long U.S. military presence.

U.S. forces were first deployed to Syria in 2014 in the name of combating the Islamic State.