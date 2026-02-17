U.S. Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson Dies At 84

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United States civil rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Reverend Jesse Jackson, has died aged 84.

The family confirmed his death in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“Jackson died peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by his family,” the Jackson family said.

The family described him as a true servant to both his family and the public, most especially the voiceless and the oppressed.

“Our father was a servant leader – not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” the family said.

Jackson fought for civil rights alongside Martin Luther King Jr in the 1960s and was twice a candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988.

Advertisement

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017 and was hospitalised for observation in November 2025, after being diagnosed with a degenerative condition.

The family further described him as a committed public servant who fought globally to restore freedom and dignity.

“His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shake a global movement for freedom and dignity,” the statement added.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, their children – Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, Jacqueline, Ashley Jackson, and grandchildren.

According to the family, public observance will be held in Chicago, while final arrangements for the celebration of Jackson’s life, including all public events, will be announced by Rainbow PUSH Coalition.