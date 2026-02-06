U.S. Condemns Kwara Massacre As Death Toll Climbs To 160

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United States has condemned the deadly attack on communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

In a statement posted on X, the US Mission in Nigeria described the incident as a “horrific attack” that claimed the lives of more than 160 people.

“The United States condemns the horrific attack in Kwara State in Nigeria, which claimed the lives of more than 160 people, with the death toll still unconfirmed and many still unaccounted for. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those affected by this senseless violence,” the statement read.

The U.S. also welcomed President Bola Tinubu’s directive to deploy security forces to affected villages and provide relief to the impacted communities.

“We welcome President Tinubu’s order to deploy security forces to protect villages in the area and his directive to federal and state officials to provide aid to the community and bring the perpetrators of this atrocity to justice,” it added.

The attack on the Woro and Nuku communities has drawn widespread condemnation both locally and internationally.

Although the Nigeria Police Force confirmed 75 fatalities, the Kwara state Red Cross and some international agencies, including Amnesty International, have suggested the casualty figure could be significantly higher.

In response to the violence, Tinubu approved the deployment of an army battalion to Kaiama and authorised the establishment of a new military command to coordinate operations in the area.

Similarly, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the immediate deployment of tactical and intelligence teams to restore calm and forestall additional attacks.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said troops operating under Operation Savannah Shield were also on the ground.